Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 26th (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group’s (NASDAQ:SHLS) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 26th. Shoals Technologies Group had issued 77,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $1,925,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the end of Shoals Technologies Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 85.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,856,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $410,317,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $3,505,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $2,618,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

