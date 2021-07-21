Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on STTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.04 million and a P/E ratio of -9.71. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $142,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,243 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

