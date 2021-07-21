SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Short Interest Update

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 152,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHSP. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $3,118,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $2,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 1st quarter worth about $2,024,000. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in SharpSpring by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $215.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SharpSpring has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.