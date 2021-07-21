Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMED. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of SMED stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 223,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $167.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of -0.21.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 10,799 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $180,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,357.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $43,531.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,682 shares of company stock worth $7,736,302 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

