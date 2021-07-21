Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Price Target Cut to GBX 35 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 202.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Shanta Gold stock opened at GBX 11.59 ($0.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Shanta Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The stock has a market cap of £121.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.64.
Shanta Gold Company Profile
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.