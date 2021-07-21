Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Price Target Cut to GBX 35 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 202.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Shanta Gold stock opened at GBX 11.59 ($0.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Shanta Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The stock has a market cap of £121.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.64.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

