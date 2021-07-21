SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Down 3.5%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.34. 21,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,672,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

