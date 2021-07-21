SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,907 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRC. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,268 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,326,000 after acquiring an additional 216,395 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $702.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

