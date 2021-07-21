SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,609 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLDD opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.46. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $954.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $196,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,119.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,529 shares of company stock valued at $357,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

