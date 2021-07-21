SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 50,081 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $702.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.