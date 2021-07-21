SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 71.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,986 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 211.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 121,768 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 80,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGI opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

