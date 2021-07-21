Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,714.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,714 ($35.46) and last traded at GBX 2,713 ($35.45), with a volume of 194215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,714 ($35.46).

SVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,536.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a GBX 60.95 ($0.80) dividend. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other news, insider James Bowling sold 4,310 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,507 ($32.75), for a total value of £108,051.70 ($141,170.24).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

