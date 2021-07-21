Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Position Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,809 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $88,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 143,511 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $8,050,967.10. Insiders sold a total of 207,900 shares of company stock worth $11,605,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

SCI opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $58.13.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

