Sentinel (DVPN) Hits Market Capitalization of $55.96 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $55.96 million and $132,217.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,196,292,034 coins and its circulating supply is 3,444,222,212 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

