Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Shares of SRE opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.09. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

