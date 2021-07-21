Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.99% of Select Interior Concepts worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:SIC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

