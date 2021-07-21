Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 77,732 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 36.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,732 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $66,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,569,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 341,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $663.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $675.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $596.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

