Select Equity Group L.P. Has $301.04 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Select Equity Group L.P. reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 871,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $301,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pool by 16.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 387,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $454.71. 2,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.29. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $478.67. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

