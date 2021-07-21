Select Equity Group L.P. Grows Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 571,417 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 3.71% of South State worth $206,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in South State during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in South State by 1,050.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in South State during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in South State during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.68. 1,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,621. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

