Select Equity Group L.P. Buys 1,620,142 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620,142 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 3.6% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 1.12% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $977,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

FIS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

