Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,021,650 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,021,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,892,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 360,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.05. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.