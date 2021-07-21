SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised SEEK from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SKLTY stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. SEEK has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

