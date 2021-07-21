SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SEAS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,187,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

