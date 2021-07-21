Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crown in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63. Crown has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Crown by 24.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Crown by 109.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after buying an additional 106,170 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

