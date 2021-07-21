Seaport Res Ptn Comments on CMS Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

NYSE CMS opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after buying an additional 2,447,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $78,403,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

