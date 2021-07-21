Scorum Coins Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,548.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $180,194.77 and $3,548.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00038967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00106344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00145007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,905.25 or 1.00284543 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.