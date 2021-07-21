Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank raised shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect that Scor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2178 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.
Scor Company Profile
SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.
