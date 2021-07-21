Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $491.56

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 491.56 ($6.42) and traded as low as GBX 490.90 ($6.41). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 496 ($6.48), with a volume of 84,984 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 491.56. The firm has a market cap of £530.10 million and a PE ratio of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

