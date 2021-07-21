Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 107,148 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107,148 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,718,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,351 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $192,544.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,018 shares of company stock valued at $569,145. 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $142.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

