Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 39,644 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,644 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,433,287 shares of company stock worth $103,485,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

