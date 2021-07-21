Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 12,903 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 164.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $7,440,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DoorDash by 53.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. TenCore Partners LP raised its stake in DoorDash by 111.9% during the first quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $776,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash stock opened at $177.56 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.73.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $6,726,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,905,951 shares of company stock worth $1,286,552,383. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.