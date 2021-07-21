Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.80.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

