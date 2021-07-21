Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE:UHS opened at $153.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.77. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.69 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,676 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.