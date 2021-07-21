Scholtz & Company LLC Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,135,821. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,442. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

