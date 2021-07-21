Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases 1,380 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.4% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $116.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,602. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $605.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

