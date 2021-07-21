Scholtz & Company LLC Buys 12 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $1,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $2,131,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $156.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,730.41. 43,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,168. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,437.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,309 shares of company stock worth $19,426,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,719.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

