Scholtz & Company LLC Buys 106 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,194,000 after purchasing an additional 184,523 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,948,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $11.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $820.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 182.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $785.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Insiders sold 20,501 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

