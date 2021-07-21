Saqib Islam Sells 43,928 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SWTX stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,522. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 332.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 83.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $591,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.