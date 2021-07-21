Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

SC opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

