Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sanofi (EPA:SAN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €88.03 ($103.56). Sanofi shares last traded at €86.77 ($102.08), with a volume of 2,162,417 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.30 ($115.65).

Get Sanofi alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.44.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.