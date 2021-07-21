Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 41.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $344,222.55. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

