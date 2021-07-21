RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €30.11 ($35.42). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €29.05 ($34.18), with a volume of 7,094,083 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.10.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

