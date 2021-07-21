Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Down to $20.40

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $19.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 2,068 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUTH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $702.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

