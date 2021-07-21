Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Specifically, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -996.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,850 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,600 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after acquiring an additional 112,989 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,016,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,942,000 after acquiring an additional 110,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 942.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

