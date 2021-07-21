Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,490. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

