RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RGLXY stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. RTL Group has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.