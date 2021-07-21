Royal Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Royal Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

VOPKF opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. Royal Vopak has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

