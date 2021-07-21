Royal Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Royal Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
VOPKF opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. Royal Vopak has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $57.99.
About Royal Vopak
See Also: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.