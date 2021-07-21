Royal Gold, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a report released on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.36. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $115.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.12. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Royal Gold by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

