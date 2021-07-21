Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Sector Perform

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a SEK 540 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of SEK 500.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATLKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.21.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

