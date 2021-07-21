Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $25,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $115,967,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $78,438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,647,000 after purchasing an additional 153,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.57%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,148 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

