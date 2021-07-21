Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 66,063 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,063 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.52% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $26,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509,092 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 671,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,053,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TV opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

